Manish Tewari Slams Jaishankar's Defence of US Deportation Practices in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday expressed strong criticism over the statement made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha over deportation on Indian nationals from the US and accused him of 'defendin'g the use of handcuffs and shackles by the Donald Trump administration, calling it "deeply shocking and acutely disturbing."

Tewari further said that the minister's statement seemed more aligned with a "mid-level official of the US government" than that of India's Foreign Minister.

Sharing a post on X, Tewari wrote, "The statement of @DrSJaishankar in the Lok Sabha justifying , defending and endorsing the use of handcuffs and shackles by the @realDonaldTrump administration & @USBPChief is both deeply shocking and acutely disturbing."

"He unfortunately sounded more like a mid level official of the American Administration rather than the Foreign Minister of India. This para below in the statement wherein he says he will put American documents on the table of the house and also authenticate them makes one seriously question their intent as to where does the concern of the Government of India lie," the post added.

The Congress MP also pointed out that countries like Mexico, Colombia, and Guatemala had shown more self-respect in similar situations.

"Does it lie with the humiliating treatment meted out to Indian citizens or with those who handcuffed and shackled them. Even Mexico, Columbia and Guatemala showed more self respect," Tewari said.

Quoting another statement of EAM Jaishankar on the deportation of Indians, Tewari added, "This para in the statement should shock any self respecting Indian. 'I repeat to you, these are procedures in place from 2012, provides for the use of restraints. Sir, I have an American document of 2012 which lays out the restraint procedure. I authenticate it, and I will lay it on the table of the House.'"

The US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who "illegally immigrated" to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. A total of 104 Indian nationals were on board the plane that landed in Amritsar.

Opposition parties slammed the government inside and outside the parliament, saying that the deported Indians had been brought in an "inhuman manner" in a US military plane and alleged that they were "ill-treated and hand-cuffed."

Jaishankar, on Thursday, said that the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States is "not a new issue" and the government is engaging with the US to ensure that returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight.

The minister, who made a statement in both houses of Parliament, said that enforcement agencies will take necessary preventive and exemplary actions against those who indulged in wrongdoing and encouraged illegal immigration.

In his statement, Jaishankar has said that it is the obligation of all nations to take back their nationals if they are found to be residing there illegally.

He further said that deportations by the US are organized and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE is effective from 2013. He said that there has been no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on February 5.

"Deportations by the US are organized and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities. The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE has been effective since 2012. I repeat, that is effective from 2012 and provides for the use of restraints. However, we have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained. Further, the needs of deportees including during transit, related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies are attended to. During toilet breaks, deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed in that regard," Jaishankar said.

"This is applicable to chartered civilian aircraft as well as military aircraft. There has been no change, I repeat, no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on 5 February 2025. We are engaging the US Government to ensure that the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight. At the same time, the House will appreciate that our focus should be on crackdown, strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry while taking steps to ease visas for the legitimate traveller. On the basis of information provided by returning deportees about the agents and others involved, law enforcement agencies will take necessary preventive and exemplary actions," he added. (ANI)