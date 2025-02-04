Manish Sisodia Accuses BJP of Colluding with Delhi Police, EC in Election Manipulation

New Delhi: Former Delhi Education Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday accused the Election Commission (EC) and Delhi Police of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate the ongoing Delhi elections.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Chief Minister Atishi, Sisodia claimed that the electoral process in Delhi is compromised, with BJP supporters allegedly engaging in open hooliganism, voter intimidation, and violence.

"Our country's Election Commission used to be admired worldwide, with leaders like TN Seshan symbolizing impartial elections. 'Impartial elections' meant TN Seshan Sahib," said Sisodia. "However, looking at how the Election Commission is working under the leadership of Rajeev Kumar Ji, it seems as though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has handed over the responsibility of running the entire election to the Election Commission."

Sisodia alleged that the BJP is not contesting the elections on its own but is "fighting in partnership with the Election Commission and the Delhi Police." He further claimed, "The news from all over Delhi and clear videos on social media show what is happening; it's not unclear. The way BJP's goons have been openly indulging in hooliganism for the past three to four days is very clear."

Highlighting instances of alleged voter intimidation, Sisodia said, "BJP goons in the Jangpura constituency have openly threatened our workers, especially the women workers, saying, 'We are educated, our children are educated, don't speak against us, or we will make sure you won't be able to show your face to anyone. We will throw acid on you.' They have been openly threatening our women workers."

Sisodia also pointed to threats faced by young voters, stating, "Some children were saying how BJP goons threaten them and intimidate them, saying, 'If you vote against us, we'll make sure you won't be able to show your face.'"

Criticizing the Election Commission's inaction, Sisodia remarked, "The police are not taking any action against the ones raising complaints, stopping these violations, and even against journalists reporting these violations of hooliganism. But the police and Election Commission are doing nothing. They are not acting against those violating the law or engaging in hooliganism."

Directing his remarks at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sisodia said, "I want to address Amit Shah Ji: You have visited various places in Delhi for the election. Your own party members are the ones causing the issues. You need to stop this."

He further alleged that BJP supporters are forcibly taking voter IDs from slum dwellers. "I have also learned from slums that these people are taking voter IDs from people by threatening them, saying, 'Be careful if you vote, because our people will be watching. Anyone who is seen near the voting booth will not be left alive.'"

Sisodia questioned the integrity of the electoral process, stating, "In short, are we fighting for democracy or for hooliganism? The BJP is clearly seen as indulging in such activities."

Warning of the consequences if the BJP were to win, Sisodia said, "Arvind Kejriwal Ji has said that if the BJP wins, they will break all the slums. Not even one slum will be left. Delhi's citizens, who are benefitting from free education, free electricity, free bus travel, and 24/7 electricity, will be ruined if the BJP wins."

"If the BJP wins the elections, the government of Delhi will not run democratically; instead, mafia rule will prevail, as we see happening on the streets," he asserted.

Citing fresh evidence, Sisodia claimed, "There's another video showing BJP candidates and their goons assaulting women in Jangpura. They are seen pushing people, beating them with rods. This is the type of Delhi we will see if the BJP comes to power."

Appealing to the media, Sisodia said, "I urge my media colleagues to expose this. If the Election Commission and police are not taking action, at least the public should be made aware."

In its response to the repeated charges by the AAP the Election Commission said, "The 3-member Commission collectively noted repeated deliberate pressure tactics to malign ECI in Delhi Elections,as if it is a single member body & decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically & not to be swayed by such insinuations."

"Action on issues raised by political parties & candidates are taken in each instance by over 1.5 lakh officials in Delhi Assembly Election 2025 who are functioning within established legal framework, robust processes & SoPs ensuring fair play and non partisan conduct," the EC aded. (ANI)