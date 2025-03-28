Mamata Banerjee following Rahul Gandhi's footsteps: BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pradeep Bhandari on Friday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the latter is following the footsteps of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for speaking against the country.

"Leaders of the INDI alliance abuse Bharat whenever they go on foreign soil. Rahul Gandhi has a history of speaking against the country, and now Mamata Banerjee is following in Rahul Gandhi's footsteps... It's very clear that the INDI alliance leaders hate the progress of the country and only believe in vote banks in communal politics. This is why they have continued to be rejected by the people of the country, and they will be rejected, whether in Bengal or in the upcoming 2029. India wants progress, and progress means under PM Modi," Bhandari told ANI.

This comes after Minister Mamata Banerjee faced protests by a group of people at Oxford University's Kellogg College in London on Thursday, where she was questioned regarding the RG Kar College case and post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya shared a video where he claimed that the people seen in the video, purportedly belonging to the Bengali Hindu community, had confronted CM Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College in London.

"Bengali Hindus confront West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College in London, raising angry slogans calling her out for the rape and murder of the lady doctor at RG Kar, crimes against women in Sandeshkhali, the genocide of Hindus, and widespread corruption," Amit Malviya posted on X.

The BJP leader further called Mamata Banerjee a "disgrace" to West Bengal.

"Just a few posters that were held up to Mamata Banerjee... She is a disgrace to West Bengal. The Hindu Bengali diaspora wants her out as the Chief Minister for destroying Bengal's legacy and putting them through such ignominy," he added.

The video posted by the BJP showed the West Bengal CM facing several interruptions during which someone in the audience raised a question about the Hindus in Bengal.

"I am for all, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians," Banerjee responded, which was followed by "Go back" slogans from a section of the audience.

The Chief Minister addressed one of the protesters as "brother" and said, "Please remember this... and don't do politics. It's very easy to do politics here and create negative narratives."

In a video from the interaction posted by the Trinamool Congress, the Chief Minister then responded to the protestors saying, "You encourage me, Please smile with a hope that Didi will come every time, Didi don't get bothered, Didi don't bother anybody, Didi walk just like a Royal Bengal Tiger and if you can catch me me."

Posting the video, Trinamool Congress said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) doesn't flinch. She doesn't falter. The more you heckle, the fiercer she roars. Mamata Banerjee is a Royal Bengal Tiger!"

In a statement, the Students Federation of India in the UK (SFI UK) took responsibility for the protests, saying, "SFI-UK held a demonstration in Kellogg College, Oxford against Mamata Banerjee's speech. We opposed her blatant lies by asking her for evidence of the social development she claims to pioneer. Instead of allowing us to express our opinions peacefully, the police were called...In support of the students and working masses of West Bengal, SFI-UK raised its voice in opposition to Mamata Banerjee and the TMC's corrupt, undemocratic rule." (ANI)