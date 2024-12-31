Mallikarjun Kharge Slams BJP Over Alleged Caste Atrocities in BJP-Ruled States

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged caste atrocities committed against Dalits and Adivasis in the states including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh where they are in power.

"In Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah insults Babasaheb Ambedkar and the same anti-marginalised mentality is being repeated in BJP-ruled states," Kharge posted on X.

Calling BJP's rule "anti-constitutional," the Congress President said that atrocities are committed against Dalits, Adivasis, Backward (Classes), and minority communities under the Modi rule.

"It is well known that atrocities are being committed against Dalits, Adivasis, backward and minority communities under the anti-constitutional rule of the Modi government. Those who are poor and deprived are suffering the brunt of Manuwaad," Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, said.

"A crime is committed against Dalit-Adivasi women and children every hour, and according to the NCRB, these figures have doubled since 2014," he added.

The Congress President cited several incidents of caste atrocities which have been reported recently, including the death of a Dalit youth in police custody in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas. He also said that an Adivasi woman in Odisha's Balasore was tied to a tree and beaten up.

"In Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, a Dalit youth is killed in police custody. An Adivasi woman in Odisha's Balasore was tied to a tree and beaten up. A Dalit girl student from Haryana's Bhiwani was forced to commit suicide after being unable to pay her BA exam fees. In Maharashtra's Palghar, an Adivasi woman who was pregnant died after she had to travel 100 km in search of an ICU. Three Dalit families are forced to migrate because of caste-based attacks on them and the police remain silent in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar," Kharge said.

He further asserted that Congress will not allow the constitutional rights of 140 crore Indians to be "violated."

"Congress will continue to fight the anti-constitutional thinking of the BJP-RSS," Kharge added. (ANI)