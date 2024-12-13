Mahua Maji Accuses BJP of Suppressing Opposition, Alleges Autocratic Shift in Parliament

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Member and JMM MP Mahua Maji on Friday, blamed the ruling party BJP for "suppressing the Opposition voice" in parliament.

She claimed that the government frequently disparages farmers and Dalits and even skipped to invite the First Dalit President of India to the inauguration of the New Parliament. She added that the ruling party forbids parliament from discussing the Adani issue.

"The way the ruling party is suppressing the voice of the opposition shows that they are moving towards autocracy. They are insulting the leader of the opposition and opposition leaders are not being allowed to speak in Parliament...The government is constantly insulting Dalits, farmers...The President of India, who is a Dalit, was not invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament...The leader of the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a Dalit, is not allowed to speak in Parliament...The government does not want to discuss the Adani issue.," she said.

Meanwhile earlier today, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned until December 16 after a war of words erupted between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge amid a row over the no-confidence motion against the Chairman. The RS Chairman lambasted the opposition and said that he would "sacrifice his life for the country" and that the opposition was insulting the constitution.

"I am a farmer's son; I will not show weakness. I will sacrifice my life for my country. You (opposition) have only one job 24 hours a day, why is a farmer's son sitting here...look what you are saying. I have tolerated a lot...you have the right to bring a motion but you are insulting the Constitution," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

The INDIA bloc submitted the no-confidence motion on December 10 to the Secretary-General of the Upper House of Parliament. INDIA bloc parties held a joint press conference and said they were forced to resort to the step to "safeguard the democracy and Constitution".

The Winter Parliament Session commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session is scheduled to go on till December 20. (ANI)