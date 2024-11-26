Maharashtra Unable to find any reason for our loss NCP (SP) Jitendra Awhad on MVA's election performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) winning candidate from Mumbra-Kalwa assembly seat, Jitendra Awhad said that he is 'unable to find any reason' for the Maha Vikas Agadhi(MVA) coalition losing the election, and questioned the claims of Ladki Bahin Yojana being the reason for Mahayuti landslide victory.

"We are unable to find any reason (for our loss) because things have only gone bad after the Lok Sabha elections, prices have risen, unemployment has increased, we find it hard to believe that Ladki Behna Yojana has made them win," Awhad said on Monday.

He further said that many of the winning MLAs have also claimed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being faulty.

"Even our winning MLAs have said that the EVMs were faulty," he added.

He also said that a "mass movement" will arise out of these problems, claiming that many villages are already seeing protests.

"A mass movement will rise in the state. Many villages are already seeing an uprising, the villagers are saying that 'we did not vote so where did this vote come from?' In one house there were 32 votes, all those went to one candidate. Whereas the house's own candidate is shown as zero votes," the NCP SP leader said.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole also raised doubts over the results of the assembly polls, and said they got calls from all over the state in which people expressed their apprehensions about the outcome.

He alleged rigging in elections and said he had come to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"All of our leaders were in the elections field. Our party workers were also there with all their power. Everyone was hopeful that the election results would be in the favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi. For eg, our candidate for Nanded Lok Sabha bye-election won but all our Vidhan Sabha candidates lost. How can there be so much of a difference?" he asked.

"The people on social media are also saying that their votes have not formed this government. This is our biggest concern. That is why I came to meet our National President Mallikarjun Kharge... We are also worried because we are getting phone calls from all over the state. People are saying that this is wrong and it is not good for a democracy," he added.

On November 23, the incumbent Mahayuti alliance won a landslide victory in the assembly polls, with MVA not even able to get 50 of 288 seats. (ANI)