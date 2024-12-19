Maharashtra Governor Defends 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Amid Criticism

Coimbatore: Amid criticism over the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan lashed out at the opposition parties and leaders, saying that it will never take away the rights of the states. He said that some people were working "tirelessly" to oppose the central government.

He said that holding elections only once in five years will lead to growth and development. The Maharashtra Governor said that frequent elections were not "good" for the development of the states.

"One Nation, One Election' will never take away the rights of the states. Some people are working tirelessly to oppose the Union government. Frequent elections are not good for the welfare and development of the states so elections should be held only once in 5 years which will pave the way for growth and development," Radhakrishnan told reporters.

Speaking on the ongoing controversy over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha with opposition leaders demanding his resignation, the Maharashtra Governor said that Ambedkar remains the most respected leader and fame of the great man should never be tarnished.

"In our country, after Gandhi and Netaji, Ambedkar is the most respected leader. His fame will remain forever. It is because of the Constitution he gave. Even Indira Gandhi could not shake democracy. The fame of that great man should never be tarnished."

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the recently introduced 'One Nation, One Election' bill was an attempt to "destroy" the country's federal structure. He further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spending the most money in elections.

Meanwhile, in a fresh controversy, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Thursday morning alleged that he was hurt after getting a push from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Sarangi claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

The BJP MP was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment in an ambulance. BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured during the protests and he has also been admitted to the RML hospital.

Reacting to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his defence, said that he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla said that both of the leaders suffered head injuries and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Shukla also said that they are trying to stabilize both (Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput).

On Thursday morning, the Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside parliament. The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar.

INDIA Bloc MPs led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest on Thursday in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar. (ANI)