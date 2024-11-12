Maha Aghadis’ vehicle has no wheels, brakes…: PM Modi attacks oppositon alliance in Maharashtra

Solapur (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, saying its vehicle has no wheels or brakes" and there is fight over who will drive it.

Addressing an election rally in Solapur, PM Modi said Maharashtra needs a stable Mahayuti government for the next five years and alleged that MVA’s vehicle "is most unstable".

“Its only goal is its development. Only a stable government can make long-term policies. Keep in mind that Maha Aghadi is riding a vehicle with no wheels or brakes, and they are fighting with each other to drive it,” he said.

“For decades, Congress governed the country but left many issues unresolved. They kept people preoccupied with various problems, which has become their typical work culture. As a result of this approach, the farmers in Maharashtra have suffered for many years. In this region, Congress and its allies failed to address irrigation issues effectively. In contrast, we have focused on resolving these problems. Thanks to our efforts, the water table in several villages in Solapur is now rising,” he added.

He said Mahayuti government is working day and night to empower women.

“Everyone is talking about Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. It is an example of our commitment towards women. But Maha Vikas Aghadi went to the court to make sure that women do not get this...Today, we are keeping women at the centre of all welfare schemes of the government. We are working on the mission to make three crore women 'Lakhpati didi'”, PM Modi said.

“Our government is working for sugar cane farmers in the country. Through the ethanol economy, we are making new avenues of earnings for sugarcane farmers. Did ethanol technology come after Modi became PM? No. It was there earlier too but the previous government ignored it. Today, ethanol blending in petrol has increased to 15 per cent. The aim is to reach the target of 20 per cent. In the last 10 years, we have given Rs 80,000 crore to sugarcane farmers through ethanol purchase," he added.

Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.

The polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

—ANI