JPC on Waqf Bill postpones study tour in Guwahati, Patna and Lucknow due to elections

New Delhi: The study tour of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 has been postponed in Guwahati, Patna and Lucknow, as many of its members are engaged in assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, as well as by-elections in other states.

Members of the JPC have requested the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, Jagdambika Pal, to postpone the study tour due to the assembly elections.

On October 31, the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced that the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, would conduct a study tour across five Indian cities.

The committee was scheduled to visit Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna, and Lucknow from November 9 to November 14 as part of its examination of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

According to an official communication from Joint Secretary JM Baisakh, the study visit program is designed to assist committee members in their review of the proposed bill.

"The Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will undertake a Study Visit to Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna, and Lucknow from 09.11.2024 to 14.11.2024 in connection with the examination of the 'Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024,'" the letter read.

The study visit is part of the legislative review process and reflects the Joint Committee's commitment to understanding the implications of the proposed amendments in the Waqf Bill, which relate to managing and regulating Waqf properties across India.

Meanwhile, the JPC committee is expected to present its report on the bill to the House by the end of the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament, which runs from November 25 to December 20.

The JPC's efforts are part of a larger national initiative to reform the Waqf Act and ensure that waqf properties are used for the greater good of the community.

Since August 22 of this year, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, has held 25 meetings. The JPC reviewed the work of six ministries and heard from 123 stakeholders, including representatives from six states, eight Waqf boards and four minority commissions.

—ANI