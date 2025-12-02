LS adjourned again amid Oppn uproar, Rijiju says 'ready to discuss issues relating to nation'

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the second time on Tuesday, this time till 2 p.m., after the Opposition refused to allow any discussion other than the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls and continued with persistent sloganeering inside the House.

Opposition MPs moved into the well of the House, shouting 'SIR pe charcha karo' and 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod', insisting on an immediate debate on the SIR issue despite repeated appeals from the Chair to return to their seats.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, addressing the House amid the uproar, said, "We have repeatedly urged to hold discussions in a peaceful manner during the Winter Session. There are many issues in the country; we can't ignore other issues. There are many parties here, and that is why it is not right for a few parties to disrupt the House like this."

Referring to the Opposition's reaction following its Bihar Assembly election defeat, Rijiju added, "There is always victory and loss in the elections in a democracy. I have also lost elections. Atal Ji also lost, but taking out the frustration of the defeat here in Parliament is not right. By doing such things, you are losing the trust of the public."

He further assured the Opposition that the Centre is "ready to discuss every issue relating to the nation".

"I appeal to you not to continue with this practice of disrupting the House proceedings," Rijiju added.

Despite this, the sloganeering continued, prompting the Chair to adjourn the House till 2 p.m.

Opposition members have been demanding a detailed discussion on the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories, alleging irregularities and calling for transparency.

Earlier in the day, with disruptions showing no sign of abating, the House was adjourned till noon amid persistent uproar.

The Winter Session has already begun on a turbulent note on Monday, when the Lok Sabha witnessed renewed protests over allegations of "vote chori" in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, as well as concerns raised over the SIR process.

--IANS