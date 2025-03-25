Law Minister must come before House and give statement: Congress leader Manish Tewari

New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday demanded the statement of Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal following the concerns over the alleged discovery of cash at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

"Parliament exercises oversight over the executive and the judiciary. That is why under the Constitution of India, the powers to impeach a judge have been given to the Parliament under Article 124 in case of Supreme Court judges and under Article 218 in case of High Court judges. There is a Judges Inquiry Act of 1968... The Law Minister must come before the House and give a statement as to what is the chronological sequence of events... The entire judicial legal fraternity across the country, all consensus and concerned citizens, are extremely exercised over what has allegedly happened," Tiwari told reporters.

"The fact is that the in-house procedure of the judicial system is concurrent and independent of what Parliament does. The constitutional procedure with regard to the oversight of the judiciary has been laid down very explicitly in the Constitution of India. If the Law Minister does not make a statement to Parliament, he would be in violation of constitutional propriety," he added.

Earlier today, Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha seeking to suspend the regular business of the House to discuss urgent concerns regarding alleged aberrations in the higher judiciary.

In his notice, Tewari emphasized the importance of addressing the matter of national significance. He pointed out that the executive, legislature, judiciary, and a free press are the four pillars supporting India's democracy. The alleged aberrations in the judiciary, according to Tewari, have raised concerns within the legal community and among citizens across the country.

"The recent reports of alleged aberrations in the judiciary have disturbed the legal fraternity and other citizens across the country. Parliament, being the supreme legislative body that exercises oversight on both the executive and even an independent judiciary, must rise to the occasion," Tewari stated in his motion.

Tewari sought the permission of the Chair to raise this matter urgently, highlighting its importance in ensuring the continued trust and confidence of the public in India's judicial processes. (ANI)