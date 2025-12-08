K'taka Assembly session begins in Belagavi amid tight security; MES activists detained

Belagavi (Karnataka): The winter session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi amid tight security arrangements.

The Karnataka Police detained activists of the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti (MES) for attempting to organise a convention opposing the Karnataka government’s decision to hold the winter session in Belagavi. The border city of Belagavi has been placed under heightened security to prevent any untoward incidents, as the opposition is planning large-scale protests. The BJP has announced that it will lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday (December 9) with thousands of farmers.

The 10-day session will continue until December 19, with more than 30 bills likely to be tabled, including the controversial Bill aimed at containing hate speech.

The opposition parties, the BJP and JD(S), are preparing to corner the government, while the ruling Congress has also readied itself to face the challenges by presenting a united front amid the ongoing leadership tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

Amid the internal power struggle, the BJP had initially planned to move a no-confidence motion but has since backed off.

The first day of the session will be limited to condolence references, after which the proceedings will be adjourned.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Monday at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha that the plight of sugarcane farmers, whose crisis continues unabated, must be taken up for discussion.

He said the state government had failed to open maize procurement centres at the appropriate time, forcing farmers to sell maize at just Rs 1,500 per quintal, far below the minimum support price announced by the Centre. The problems faced by farmers cultivating cotton and tur dal must also be discussed, he added.

“Due to the internal tussle within the Congress-led government in Karnataka, governance has collapsed,” he alleged.

The session is expected to draw significant attention due to the changed political scenario, the government’s controversial decisions, and the expectations of people in North Karnataka.

Both the BJP and JD(S) have announced that they will jointly confront the Congress-led government in the Assembly. The opposition has geared up to target the state government by raising key issues and exerting pressure.

Issues related to North Karnataka are expected to be a major focus, with the opposition likely to seek updates on the implementation of promises made during the previous Belagavi session.

The Karnataka Police have detained more than 20 Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti (MES) activists who had gathered to hold an event demanding that Belagavi be included in the state of Maharashtra. Former Belagavi mayor Malogi Astekar and other MES leaders were among those detained.

The district administration had denied permission for the MES to hold its 'Mahamelava' in Belagavi on Monday, but activists gathered near the Vaxi Depot area and attempted to conduct the event. High drama unfolded as police took them into custody, with MES members shouting “Jai Maharashtra” and raising slogans against the Karnataka government.

In another development, workers of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena stopped Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and pasted “Jai Maharashtra” posters on the vehicles. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have intensified security in the border areas adjacent to Maharashtra.

--IANS