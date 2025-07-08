Kharge should apologise to President Murmu: BJP

New Delhi: A fresh political storm erupted on Tuesday following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial remarks, which allegedly belittled President Droupadi Murmu and her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind, drawing sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who accused the grand old party of being "anti-women," "anti-Dalit," and "anti-tribal."

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Arjun Munda, lashed out at Kharge, questioning how he could not even pronounce the President’s name correctly.

“Kharge ji is a senior leader. Yet he mispronounced the name of the President of India. What message does this send? Is this the respect Congress has for a tribal woman who rose to the highest constitutional post?” Munda told IANS.

Referring to past instances, Munda alleged, “The Congress never considered appointing a tribal leader to the post of President during their tenure. In fact, they actively opposed Murmu’s candidature. Now they are alleging that she was made President to loot tribal lands -- this is not just false, it’s deeply insulting.”

Calling it a “deliberate attempt to undermine a proud tribal identity,” BJP leaders said the remarks have hurt the sentiments of millions of tribal citizens across the country and demanded an apology from Kharge.

Sharing the same sentiments, BJP MLA from Maharashtra Atul Bhatalkar, slamming Kharge, told IANS, “This is not the first time the Congress has insulted President Murmu. When Prime Minister Modi made a tribal woman the President of India, it was a historic moment. But the Congress couldn’t digest it. Earlier they made derogatory remarks about her skin colour, and now Kharge, the party president himself, has crossed all limits.”

He added, “This reflects the true mindset of the Congress. It is anti-women, anti-Dalit, and anti-tribal. Kharge must apologise to President Murmu and the nation. That is our clear demand.”

The Congress has not yet responded to the BJP’s demands for an apology.

--IANS