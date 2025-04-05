Kerala: Muslim League expresses displeasure over Priyanka Gandhi's absence during Waqf Bill debate

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Union Muslim League has expressed dissatisfaction over Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's absence during the discussion of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Suprabhatham, the mouthpiece of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, criticised Priyanka Gandhi for not attending the session while the bill was being debated in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The editorial, published on April 4, called her absence a "Black Mark" and also raised questions about where Priyanka Gandhi was when the BJP was advancing the bill, which they believe undermines the fundamental rights of Muslims.

Additionally, it questioned why the opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, did not speak on the bill, which they claim affects the nation's unity.

The editorial further acknowledged the opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, and Left, for their collective stand against the bill in Parliament under the INDIA alliance.

Meanwhile, Congress RS MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that the bill is unconstitutional and unfair

"We believe that it is a constitutional problem and that this bill is unconstitutional and unfair. It is targeted legislation. The debate in both houses was very good. We disagreed with the government. Despite knowing that there would be many issues with the bill in the coming days, the government was adamant about passing it... The opposition fought unitedly," he said.

Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate.

Rajya Sabha sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed."

The Lok Sabha, which discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, also passed the bill after a marathon debate.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records. (ANI)