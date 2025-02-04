Kejriwal Accuses ECI, Delhi Police of Hooliganism, Bias Against AAP in Atishi Case

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday made some serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi Police claiming their actions are tantamount to supporting hooliganism against AAP and protecting the BJP's wrongdoing.

This comes after Delhi Police filed a case against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi over violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Kejriwal took to social media to express his outrage, stating that the ECI and Delhi Police are working together to disrupt the electoral process and favour the BJP and claimed that their primary focus is to engage in hooliganism, protect the interests of BJP and distribute liquor and money.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "In response to a complaint about the growing hooliganism, the Election Commission has filed a police case against the Chief Minister of Delhi. So now, the official stance of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission is - The 'work' of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission is to engage in hooliganism against the Aam Aadmi Party, provide protection to the BJP's hooliganism, and distribute liquor, money, and goods."

"If anyone tries to stop them from doing this 'work,' a case will be filed against that person for obstructing the 'work' of the police and the Election Commission," Kejriwal added.

Atishi also responded to the development, pointing out that no action was taken against BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, whose family members allegedly violated the MCC. She questioned the Election Commission's motives, asking how far they would go to disrupt the electoral process.

"The Election Commission is also amazing! Ramesh Bidhuri ji's family members are openly violating the code of conduct. No action is being taken against them. I filed a complaint and called the police and Election Commission, and they filed a case against me! Rajiv Kumar ji: How much will you ruin the electoral process," the Delhi CM posted on X.

The DCP South East Delhi on Tuesday posted on its official handle on X and mentioned that the AAP candidate (Atishi) with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles was found violating the MCC.

"On February 4 at 12:30 am, AAP candidate from Kalkaji (AC-51) with 50-70 people & 10 vehicles was found at Fateh Singh Marg. Police instructed them to vacate due to Model Code of Conduct (MCC). On complaint by FST, a case under section 223 BNS & 126 RP Act is registered at Police Station Govindpuri," the DCP said.

The DCP South East Delhi in another post on X said that AAP members Ashmit and Sagar Mehta obstructed and assaulted a Head Constable.

"On 04/02/25, at 00:59 hrs, a gathering was reported at Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Govindpuri. HC Kaushal Pal responded & began videography. AAP members Ashmit & Sagar Mehta obstructed & assaulted him," it said.

"FIR No. 106/25 is registered under section 221/132/121(1)/3(5) BNS at 0S Govindpuri for causing obstruction in discharge of public duty & assault while on duty. Further investigation is in progress," the DCP added. (ANI)