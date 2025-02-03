Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Conspiracy, Claims Misuse of Delhi Police to Deceive Voters

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP of planning a conspiracy ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He alleged that the party would misuse the Delhi Police and that those affiliated with the party would deceive voters by posing as personnel from the Election Commission of India.

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP was heading for its worst defeat, saying, "Aam Aadmi Party is heading to a historic victory and BJP is heading towards its worst defeat. BJP will use Delhi Police to commit hooliganism. BJP workers will go to poor people and tell them that they are from the Election Commission and will put ink on their finger and tell them to take Rs 3,000 and cast their vote."

He further alleged, "BJP people are going to slums and saying that people from the Election Commission are coming to get your vote cast on the night before the elections. All of them are cheating and lying. The Election Commission does not come to your home to conduct voting."

Manish Sisodia, in a prior address, claimed that the public would reject the BJP's threats through their votes and re-elect Kejriwal as Chief Minister. "The public will answer BJP's hooliganism with their votes. Baba Saheb made the people (Public) the masters by creating a democratic system. Now BJP is threatening the people. They are threatening the workers and leaders of Aam Aadmi Party. Let me tell the BJP people, we are the disciples of Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh ji, we are not going to be scared of your hooliganism. The public has made up its mind to teach you a lesson and make Kejriwal the Chief Minister again."

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma, on Monday claimed that the BJP would win the seat by a large margin and that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal would lose his deposit and finish third. "We will win by a margin of more than 20,000 votes. It could be 25,000-26,000. Arvind Kejriwal will lose his deposit here and will come third," Verma said.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also claimed that Kejriwal would lose the New Delhi Assembly seat, stating that Delhi Police had controlled his "goons" and that Purvanchalis felt safer with the BJP due to provisions in the Union Budget. "Delhi Police has controlled all of his (Arvind Kejriwal) goons. Arvind Kejriwal is going to lose. In the budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has given things for Purvanchali, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh... Purvanchalis are finding themselves safe with the BJP. This is the reason their (AAP) vote bank is going away from them. He is going to lose from the New Delhi Assembly constituency," Dubey said.

Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal also criticized AAP, stating that the people of Delhi would be freed from false promises. He emphasized that the BJP, as a double-engine government, would focus on development and public welfare. "The people of Delhi will get freedom from fake guarantees and get a good government under the credible leadership of PM Modi, which is inspired by development works and public welfare... Every Delhi resident is now eager to elect a double-engine government in Delhi under the leadership of BJP. The victory of the BJP now seems almost certain. The Prime Minister has given a very big gift to the middle class in the budget... Almost the middle class has been freed from the burden of tax," Goyal said.

Monday marks the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the election results will be declared on February 8. (ANI)