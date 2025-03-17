Kab tutegi Aurangzeb ki kabr?: BJP MLA T Raja Singh resolves to make India "Hindu Rashtra"

Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh on Monday asserted his resolve to make India a "Hindu Rashtra" while demanding that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb at Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra to be "eliminated".

"The Hindus in Maharashtra want that Aurangzeb's grave should be eliminated from the state. Kab tutegi Aurangzeb ki kabr? I have only resolve now - to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and remove Aurangzeb's grave," Singh said while addressing the gathering here.

He said that it was not only Hindus in Maharashtra but Hindus of the entire nation who were asking, "Why is Aurangzeb's grave still here?"

"The Hindus of Maharashtra used to ask earlier, but now the Hindus in the entire nation are asking, 'Why is Aurangzeb's grave still here?' He jailed his father, killed his brothers and destroyed our temples. His grave in Maharashtra is like a poisonous sword," Singh said.

Furthermore, he praised the remarks made by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal offering karseva (service for religious cause) to remove Aurangzeb's grave.

"Activists from our Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad made a commendable statement and said, 'If the government can't bulldoze, we will carry out the karseva on his (Aurangzeb's) grave'. I support it," Singh added.

Earlier, Bajrang Dal leader Nitin Mahajan demanded the removal of the Aurangzeb tomb in Sambhajinagar and said that if the government fails to do so, the tomb will meet the same fate as Babri Masjid.

"We know what happens when the Hindu community carries out an agitation concerning its existence, we all saw what happened in Ayodhya to remove the Babri structure... If the government does not remove the grave, then we will do Karseva and do so ourselves," he said.

Reacting to this, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said that Bajrang Dal and VHP don't want the people of Maharashtra to live peacefully.

"They (VHP and Bajrang Dal) are left with nothing else to do...They don't want the people of Maharashtra to live peacefully...They want to slow the development pace of the state...I would like to say to them that Aurangzeb was here for 27 years, and he was not able to do anything to the state; now, what will they get after the removal of his grave," Wadettiwar told ANI.

Congress National Spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil said that the situation is tense in Maharashtra, adding that law and order have collapsed in the state. (ANI)