JP Nadda Slams Congress: Allegations of Demeaning Constitutional Positions Amid Rajya Sabha Uproar

New Delhi: Amid an uproar after opposition members demanded discussions on various notices they had submitted, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday.

Amid the Opposition protests in Rajya Sabha, Leader of House JP Nadda said that the Chair cannot be questioned or criticised with regard to admissibility and to do so is contempt of the House and Chairman. He said Mallikarjun Kharge, in a press conference yesterday, criticised the Chair, this is very objectionable, condemnable.

"The Chair cannot be questioned with regard to the admissibility and for the other purposes. The chairman's ruling cannot be questioned or criticised to do so is the contempt of the House and the Chairman. It is very sad that yesterday, the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a very senior leader, during a press conference criticised the Chair. This starts a wrong tradition which should be condemned by one and all" Nadda said.

About Kharge's allegation that he was not being given an opportunity in the House, Nadda said that the Leader of the Opposition has been invited to the chamber by the Chairman but has not participated in the discussions,

"He did not take part in the last BAC meeting, this shows how much interest he has in democracy," Nadda said.

Nadda alleged that the Chairman had been called "cheerleader" from Congress handle.

"The way an attempt has been made to demean a constitutional position is a blow to constitutional values. People of India will not excuse this," he said.

He also referred to a senior leader of Congress making a video of alleged mimicry of the Chairman in the parliament premises.

"Congress is neither interested in constitutional processes, nor has respect," he said.

Nadda said that the press conference on Wednesday was an attempt to deviate attention from the key issue of the relationship between the senior leader of Congress and George Soros.

"What is the relationship between Sonia Gandhi and Soros. What he does to destabilise the country, Congress follows like a puppet. It can't be condemned enough".

Kharge referred to Nadda's comments about contempt and said they wanted to divert attention. As he was speaking, the Chairman asked if he (Kharge) had accepted his invitation. The House was then adjourned till 2 pm.

The Rajya Sabha failed to function on Wednesday with uproar from the Treasury and Opposition benches over the no-confidence notice against House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. (ANI)