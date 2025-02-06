JP Nadda Accuses Congress of Crushing Constitution for Power, Praises Modi's Vision

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday lashed out at Congress, accusing it of "crushing" the constitution for the sake of power. He said that Congress has worked to destabilise democratic governments during the emergency.

"After independence, Congress and its allies started the work of crushing the Constitution for the sake of power. Democracy was strangled by imposing emergency on the country and work was done to destabilise democratic governments," Nadda posted on X.

The BJP national president lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his address in the Rajya Sabha threw light on the idea of a 'developed India'.

"In his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the address of the President in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paved the way for the creation of a strong, prosperous and 'developed India' and has given a new direction to the goals of Antyodaya (Anna Yojana), good governance and welfare of the poor," Nadda said.

Reiterating the mantra of the Modi government 'Sabka Sath - Sabka Vikas', he added that the government was committed to achieving all-round development.

"Our government under the leadership of the Prime Minister is committed to achieving the resolution of all-round development of the country by assimilating the thoughts of Babasaheb along with ensuring the upliftment of every section with the mantra of 'Sabka Sath - Sabka Vikas'," Nadda said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi accused Congress of appeasement politics and said the BJP-led NDA government works for "shantushtikaran" (total saturation) and not "tushtikaran"(appeasement).

In his reply in Rajya Sabha to the motion of thanks on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi said the government lives by the ideal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

"We have tried to ensure that India's resources are optimally utilised. We've taken an approach of saturation. We've tried and ensured that the schemes reach the beneficiaries without any pilferages. In the last decade, we've worked with the idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and that has brought results," he said. (ANI)