Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP Allegations

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday backed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over Bharatiya Janata Party's allegations and said he would not push anyone much less a member of parliament.

"I know Rahul, he would not push anyone much less a member of parliament. It's simply not in his nature to be rude or nasty to anyone," Omar Abdullah posted on X.

This comes amidst the controversy of Rahul Gandhi allegedly pushing an MP while he claimed that he had been blocked from entering the Parliament and being allegedly pushed himself.

Both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises and there was a face-off in which BJP leaders said two MPs were injured.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi has alleged that he was hurt after getting a push from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sarangi claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

"Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." Singh told reporters. The BJP MP was rushed for treatment in an ambulance.

Both the MPs were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Reacting to the allegations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

"This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. This has happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed)," Rahul Gandhi told reporters. (ANI)