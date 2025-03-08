Jairam Ramesh Questions Modi Government Over Trump's Tariff Deal Concerns

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over Donald Trump's statement on India agreeing to 'reduce' tariffs and expressed concern over the reported deal.

Noting Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Washington, Ramesh questioned whether the government is "compromising" the interest of Indian farmers and manufacturers.

"The Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in Washington DC to talk trade with the Americans. Meanwhile, President Trump says this. What has the Modi Government agreed to? Are the interests of Indian farmers and of Indian manufacturing being compromised? The PM must take Parliament into confidence when it resumes on March 10th," Ramesh wrote on social media X.



Additionally, the Congress also criticised the Indian government over this reported deal to 'slash' tariffs on the US and Donald Trump's remarks, calling it an "insult" to India.

"The US President says that he is exposing India. This is an insult to India. Trump also said that Narendra Modi reduced the tariffs because of fear of him. Narendra Modi should tell what compromises were made to please Trump? Why was the nation's honour mortgaged?" Congress wrote on X.

Congress further demanded an answer from the BJP government and said that the party will organise all-party meeting to discuss this issue.

"This is a very serious matter. The Modi government should give an answer to the country on this. Along with this, an all-party meeting should be called to discuss all the issues related to this so that it can be ensured that national interest is paramount," Congress wrote on X

Earlier US President Donald Trump attacked India's tariffs, saying it is next to impossible to sell anything to India because of the "high tariffs." In a nationally televised address, Trump focused on the tariffs his administration will be putting in effect soon.

Trump also revealed that India has agreed to slash its tariffs significantly, allegedly because "somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done."

Speaking from the White House, Trump stated, "India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India...They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done."

This development comes as the US prepares to introduce reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose high levies on American goods.

The reciprocal tariffs, set to take effect on April 2, will mark a significant shift in the US trade policy. Trump has emphasised that the US will no longer tolerate being taken advantage of by other nations, particularly those with high-tariff regimes, including India. (ANI)