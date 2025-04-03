It was a historic day: BJP MP Dinesh Sharma after Lok Sabha clears Waqf Amendment Bill

New Delhi: BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma on Thursday called the passage of the Waqf bill in the Lok Sabha a 'historic day.' He also said that this will bring a new era for especially for Muslim brothers.

Speaking to ANI, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma said, "It was a historic day when the Lok Sabha passed the bill. Today, it will be in the Rajya Sabha. It will now bring a new era, especially for Muslim brothers; it will be a boon for the poor and backwards. It will not take away any of the Mosques or Eidgahs, but it will make things reasonable..."

Sharma also claimed that the bill, which will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha today, will bring positive changes, particularly benefiting poor and backward Muslims, without affecting mosques or Eidgahs.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, "With his speech yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has bulldozed the misconceptions being spread by the opposition. The opposition is only misleading people about this bill. This bill will pass in Rajya Sabha, too. PM Modi has fulfilled his promise."

Hussain accused the opposition of misleading the people about the Waqf bill.

Union Minister JP Nadda and the BJP National President will address the Rajya Sabha regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 around 1 pm on Thursday.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha a day after it was cleared with a majority in the Lok Sabha.

The Lower House witnessed a 12-hour debate, after which the Bill was passed with 288 in its favour and 232 against it.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records. (ANI)