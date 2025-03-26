Insulted LoP and entire Parliament: Congress targets CM Yogi over "namuna" remarks on Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his "namuna" remarks about Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Calling Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi a "namuna" (specimen) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that the party wanted to keep "controversy" alive in Ayodhya.

In an interview with ANI, Chief Minister Adityanath raised questions on the work done by the Congress in the last ten decades.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also dubbed Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as 'Bharat Todo Abhiyan' and said that everyone was aware of his intentions.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra is part of Bharat Todo Abhiyan. He criticises India outside India. The country has understood his nature and intentions. In India's politics, Bharatiya Janata Party ke liye Rahul jaise kuch namune rehne chahiye jisse ek rasta hamesha ke liye saaf hota rahe aur acha rahe," he added.

The remarks of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister ignited criticism from the Congress and opposition party leaders.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra punctured BJP's "abki paar 400 paar". Naturally, the BJP is upset over it. They couldn't cross 400, couldn't change the Constitution. So, they are miffed with Rahul Gandhi and express it in different manners. When Rahul Gandhi gets up in the Parliment, he is not given the chance to speak. Today also the Speaker made a remark on the LoP. But when the LoP got up to speak during Zero Hour, he was not allowed to speak. So, the entire country is watching Rahul Gandhi speak of Bharat Jodo Yatra, of the rights of the backward, of justice and jobs. While the BJP has no alternative but to do something undemocratic."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari condemned the remarks of CM Yogi Adityanath.

"I condemn it. He should avoid using such words for any leader," Tiwari said.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said that the choice of words by the BJP leaders shows their political bankruptcy.

"I think be it Yogi Adityanath or senior leaders of the BJP, they do not have culture. I think the choice of such words reflects their political bankruptcy," Bhagat said.

"I take pity on his thinking that he is saying this for a Leader of Opposition. He has not insulted Rahul Gandhi but an LoP and the entire Parliament," the Congress leader added.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, Manoj Jha said that the philosophy of CM Yogi is "very narrow."

"He has no concern with the Constitution and its essence...It is a matter of concern for democracy that such people are sitting on dignified positions," Jha told ANI.

Further, Yogi Adityanath tore into the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc claiming they with the help of foreign powers, tried to "influence" the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through money and "propaganda".

"Congress and opposition parties did propaganda and they had not only spread propaganda, but foreign money was also involved in it. George Soros had already announced it... Many facts will come to light. Through NGOs, social media platforms, digital media, they spread propaganda on a large-scale propaganda in various parts of the country that BJP will change the constitution, if PM Modi will come, they will bring a new constitution, all kinds of things they have said," CM Yogi Adityanath told ANI.

Reacting to this, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that if money is funded from abroad, that money does not go to the opposition, it goes to the ruling party.

"The ruling party must have used it because no one gives funds to the weak. Funding is done to gain benefits and only those sitting in power can provide benefits. The UP CM should tell the central government that whichever country the money has come from; the Chief Minister should run a bulldozer on the embassies of that country. The UP CM should be given a visa and whichever country the money has come from; the Chief Minister should run a bulldozer on the embassies of that country," Yadav said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav claimed that digging old graves has become the policy of the BJP.

"If you see the development work done in Uttar Pradesh in the last 8 years, you will understand the real situation that exists now...Digging old graves has become the policy of the BJP. They (BJP leaders) make such statements to deflect attention from the real issues of inflation, unemployment, education facilities and others," Dimple Yadav said.

MP Ramji Lal Suman said, "Our Ganga-Jamuni culture is being destroyed...Yogi Adityanath should learn that every religion spreads the message of love, not confrontation...Here, who is the one digging old graves?"

However, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma defended Yogi's remarks and asserted that the BJP's national policy is clear of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

"BJP's national policy is clear in itself - 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. it is the government's responsibility to take everyone into confidence, and the government is discharging it very well. Yogi Adityanath has also said the same in his statement, there is no connection with any person or religion, the connection is with the person's thoughts and I think Yogi Adityanath has clarified very well that both Hindus and Muslims should be safe in Uttar Pradesh and the country," Sharma said. (ANI)