Insult to entire nation: BJP's Tarun Chugh attacks Congress over surgical strike remarks

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday accused the Congress of "insulting" the nation after former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi raised doubts over the surgical strike carried out by the armed forces in retaliation against terrorist attacks.

such questions was an example of the Congress's "pro-Pakistan" thinking, Chhugh said. The opposition party was working to lower the country's morale to "please a particular vote bank."

"By raising questions on the surgical strike, senior Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has insulted not only the army but the entire nation. This is a living example of Congress's pro-Pakistan thinking. To please a particular vote bank, Congress is repeatedly working to break the morale of the country and the brave security forces of the country," Chugh told ANI.

"Raising questions on the sacrifice of the martyrs shows that even today, Congress does not shy away from putting the country's identity at stake for vote bank politics. Even today, Congress is afraid of making a decisive statement against terrorism," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack against the Congress, labelling the party's working committee (CWC) as the Pakistan Working Committee.

"From the outside, they are the Congress Working Committee (CWC), but from the inside, they are PWC (Pakistan Working Committee)," Patra said in a press conference.

The remarks made by former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi stoked controversy by demanding proof of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan territory in the past under the BJP government in the centre. Casting doubts over the strikes, the former Punjab CM said that he has always demanded proof.

"To date, I could not find where the (surgical) strike took place, where men were killed at that time, and where this happened in Pakistan. Will we not find out if a bomb is dropped in our country? They say that they did a surgical strike in Pakistan. Nothing had happened. Nowhere was a surgical strike seen. Nobody came to know...I have always demanded (proof). But today, people's wounds need to be tended to. We demand that the Government do something. Tell people who they (perpetrators of the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack) are and punish them," Channi said at a press conference. (ANI)