Historic day since US administration imposed tariffs: CPI (ML) MP Raja Ram Singh takes dig at centre

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) MP Raja Ram Singh on Friday took a dig at the central government over its "historic day" claim as the Parliament cleared the Waqf Amendment Bill and said that this day was historic since the US administration has imposed reciprocal tariffs, which would affect the entire country.

The CPI (ML) MP further attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government while saying that the US has behaved "disrespectfully" against the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he wasn't appropriately received during his visit there.

He pointed out that the government failed to criticise the US for its "imperialism" and instead introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill.

"This day is historic because the US tariffs will be imposed, and the entire country will be affected. America has behaved disrespectfully against us. They didn't receive our Prime Minister. They sent back people from Bhagat Singh's state in handcuffs and shackles. Instead of replying against this imperialism, the government brought the Waqf bill," Singh told ANI.

Registering his opposition, Singh said that the Waqf bill would be the cause of witchhunting of Muslims in the country, where they would be cornered and pushed away from their land.

"The Waqf bill will be the cause of witchhunting against Muslims on the basis of property. Half of the job, they do it from the Parliament while their unparliamentarily organisation carries out the other half. This bill has been brought to further corner the Muslims in the country and to push them away from their lands.," the CPI-ML MP said.

With the Budget Session of Parliament concluding on Friday, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said that all opposition leaders have decided to boycott the customary tea organised by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"Again in Lok Sabha, all the opposition leaders boycotted the tea by Hon Speaker. Hope neutrality comes back in the session," Tagore posed on X.

Opposition MPs, including that of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, etc had earlier staged a protest against the Centre after the US President Donald Trump administration imposed 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on India.

They staged a protest near the Makar Dwar on Parliament premises.

The Budget Session of Parliament, which began on January 31, 2025, officially concluded today with both Houses getting adjourned sine die today. Both houses will now reconvene during the Monsoon session of Parliament; however, the dates have not been announced yet.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, during his valedictory remarks in the 267th session of the Upper House, extended his gratitude towards the members of the House for their "active participation and valuable contribution".

He noted that the House functioned for 159 hours during the session, bringing its productivity to 119 per cent.

Dhankar stated that the House had its longest-ever sitting on Thursday, April 3, starting at 11 am on April 3 and continuing until 4:02 am on April 4. He further stated that a record 49 private members' bills were also introduced in the upper house.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the lower house of Parliament underwent 26 sittings from the commencement of the Session on January 31.

"We are at the end of the fourth session of the 18th Lok Sabha. This session started on January 31, 2025. In this session, we had 26 sittings, and the total number was about 118 per cent," Birla said while addressing the lower house during his closing remarks.

During the session, 10 government bills were introduced, and 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, were passed.

One of the standout points of this session was the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025.

The Parliament passed the bill in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate.

Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed." The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

The Lok Sabha, which discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

The Budget Session of the Parliament was convened in two parts; it commenced on January 31 and went on till February 13. The second part of Parliament's budget session began on March 10. (ANI)