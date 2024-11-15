Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to address four key rallies in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra polls

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will embark on an election campaign in Mumbai on Saturday. The Chief Minister is scheduled to address four public meetings in a single day.

According to the CMO's official press release, Chief Minister Patel will begin his campaign by participating in a 'Chai Pe Charcha' with the Gujarati business community at the Dahisar assembly constituency at 10 am on Saturday.

During his visit, he is also set to interact with members of the Gems and Jewellery Council of India at the Bharat Diamond Bourse in Bandra Kurla.

In the afternoon, the Chief Minister will attend a mass meeting organised by the Greater Mumbai Gujarati Samaj at Gujarat Bhavan in Jogeshwari West. Representatives from over 140 Gujarati social organisations across Mumbai are expected to participate in this gathering.

Also Read: Praise Veer Savarkar, Bal Thackeray: Amit Shah dares LoP Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Maharashtra

Later in the evening, CM Bhupendra Patel will address a rally at Mahada Ground near Oshiwara Metro Station in Jogeshwari West in support of the Versova Assembly seat candidate.

He will then speak at a rally at Ram Mandir, Marol, Andheri, in support of the candidate for the Andheri Assembly constituency.

The final public meeting of the day will take place at the Police Hockey Ground in support of the candidate for the Ghatkopar East Assembly constituency. Following this, the Chief Minister will return to Gandhinagar late on Saturday night.

Campaigning has intensified across Maharashtra for the 288 assembly seats, with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making concerted efforts to win over voters. The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting set for November 23.

—ANI