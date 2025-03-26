Foundation of democracy built on right to speak: Priyank Kharge supports Kunal Kamra

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, voiced his support for stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.

Kharge on social media platform X, condemned attempts to suppress dissent and reiterated the significance of free speech in a democratic society.

In his post, Kharge wrote, "No matter how many attempts are made to suppress dissent, the very foundation of our democracy is built on the right to speak, question, and challenge those in power. True patriotism isn't about blind obedience; it's about holding the government accountable."

Kharge emphasized the importance of resistance in a democracy, stating that while authority may try to suppress it, the spirit of democracy ensures that these voices only grow louder.

"While authority may try to stifle the sound of resistance, the spirit of democracy ensures that every suppressed voice echoes louder than before," he added.

He also highlighted the role of the Constitution in protecting fundamental rights, urging citizens to stand up for their freedoms. Kharge wrote, "The Constitution stands as a powerful reminder, it demands that we STAND UP."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the freedom of expression does not mean that individuals can use it to attack someone else, adding that law should take action against such people "who are creating differences in the country."

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Freedom of expression is in the realm of law. It should be in the realm of constitutional values. And in that realm, there is freedom of expression. The freedom of your personality cannot be used to attack someone else. It is unfortunate that some people have considered the freedom of this individual as their birthright to divide the country and increase the division. And I feel that the law should take action against such people who are creating a difference in the country," CM Yogi said.

Mumbai Police on March 24 registered an FIR against Kamra based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. He was summoned by Mumbai Police. (ANI)