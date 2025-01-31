Fadnavis Slams Kejriwal Over Unfulfilled Yamuna Pollution Promise in Delhi Rally

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday launched a strong attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, saying that former Delhi CM had promised that he would clean the Yamuna River and would take a dip in it along with his cabinet.

Speaking at a rally in Balbir Nagar, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis targets Arvind Kejriwal over Yamuna pollution.

"Arvind Kejriwal had promised that he would clean the Yamuna river and take a dip in it along with his cabinet and ask for votes. But the Yamuna water is even more dirty than earlier... Arvind Kejriwal ji abhi apne cabinet ke saath chullu bhar paani mein dubki maaro aur Delhi se alvida ho jao... this is what the people of Delhi are saying to you...." he said.

While campaigning for BJP candidate Praveen Nimesh in the Gokal Pur Assembly seat, Fadnavis expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in the national capital.

"Delhi has made up its mind. The people of Delhi are going to go with BJP. The women of Delhi are going to bring about the change in Delhi. The sisters of Delhi have decided to keep the fake Kejriwal government at home and bring the BJP government. A BJP government will come to power in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Fadnavis told reporters here.

Fadnavis further accused Kejriwal of betraying social activist Anna Hazare, claiming he sidestepped the latter to sit on the Chief Ministerial seat.

"The people of Delhi have seen Arvind Kejriwal's rule for ten years. When Arvind Kejriwal came to Delhi, he came holding the hand and finger of Anna Hazare and saying that corruption has to be eradicated. Delhi has to be decorated, he came saying such things. I don't know when he pushed Anna Hazare also and came and sat on the Delhi seat (CM seat). I am from Maharashtra, and I always meet Anna Hazare, who says that if there has to be the most dishonest person in the country, it would be Kejriwal," he said.

"If a competition of lying and corruption is held in the Olympics, Arvind Kejriwal and the leaders of the AAP party will take all the gold medals...," the BJP leader added.

As the Delhi assembly elections approach, the political battle has intensified with allegations flying between the three major parties: AAP, BJP, and Congress.

Delhi will vote in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has faced setbacks in the last two elections, failing to secure any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP managed only eight. (ANI)