Everyone is demanding to rename Mustafabad constituency to Shiv Vihar: BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht

New Delhi: BJP MLA and the Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht has reiterated his demands to change the name of Mustafabad assembly constituency, stating that everyone is demanding the renaming of the Mustafabad constituency to Shiv Vihar.

The Delhi Assembly is set to discuss a resolution moved by Bisht "to change the name of Mustafabad Assembly Constituency to Shiv Vihar Assembly Constituency, in view of the sentiments of constituency voters" on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Bisht stated that the Mustafabad constituency, which was formed after delimitation in 2008, was named so by some people for "political gains."

"I have given a proposal to change the name of Mustafabad Assembly constituency. Between 1998 and 2008, when I was the MLA, the constituency was known as Karawal Nagar. Mustafabad is not named after any religious guru. There used to be a property dealer here by the name of Mustafa, who, along with some political persons, changed the name of the constituency to Mustafabad for political gains, after I went to another constituency. Today, everyone is demanding the renaming of the Mustafabad constituency to Shiv Vihar," Bisht told ANI.

Bisht further asserted that the "illegal" meat shops near temples should be sout particularly during Navratri.

He said, "Illegal meat shops near temples should be shut (particularly during Navratri) to ensure the religious sentiments of people are not hurt."

This issue has sparked criticism from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha launched scathing attack on the BJP government, stating that the public has elected them to work and not to just change names.

Jha stated that changing names won't benefit people as there are thousand such places in Delhi which bears Urdu name.

"The public has elected them for work. This is a government that just changes names. They change the name wherever they are elected... There are thousands of Urdu names, change them all. What good will it do to the people? When will women in Mustafabad get Rs 2500?... It would be good to discuss how the people of Mustafabad will develop ... There are thousands of places in Delhi which have Urdu names. Changing the name will not benefit Delhi. Delhi is a city of kind-hearted people, do not sow the seeds of hatred in it..." Jha said. (ANI)