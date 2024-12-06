Don't have courage to discuss Adani issue Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after BJP calls Rahul Gandhi traitor of highest order

New Delhi: After BJP MP Sambit Patra called Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi a "traitor of the highest order", Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that BJP does not have the "courage" to discuss the Adani issue in the House.

"Those who can call Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi a traitor, then if they do the same to Rahul Gandhi, there is nothing new in it. I am proud of my brother, for my brother nothing is above this country. He has walked 4,000 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for the unity of this country. They do not have the courage to discuss the Adani issue," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters.

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him the "traitor of the highest order."

Patra alleged that Gandhi is part of a "triangle" along with billionaire George Soros and news portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) aimed at destabilising India.

Addressing at a press conference in the capital, Sambit Patra said, " We are going to talk about this dangerous triangle which is trying to destabilise India. In this triangle, on one side it is George Soros from America, some agencies of America, another side of triangle is a big news portal named OCCRP...the last and the most important side of the triangle is Rahul Gandhi, 'traitor of the highest order'. I am not scared to say this word...I don't have any hesitation to call LoP Lok Sabha, a traitor"

Patra accused the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of betraying the country, claiming that he follows the directives of the OCCRP.

"OCCRP is a global media agency, crores of people read what they publish...Open Society Foundation is a big funder of this agency...it is George Soros's foundation...such agencies work for the interest of the people who fund them...LoP Rahul Gandhi betraying the whole country...OCCRP dictates and Rahul Gandhi follows," he added. (ANI)