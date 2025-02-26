Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Kumbh Remarks, Bomb Recovery, and Bengal Issues

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh has responded sharply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent remarks on the Kumbh, as well as other pressing issues such as the recovery of bombs in Amdanga and voter turnout.

Regarding Banerjee's Kumbh remark, Ghosh questioned the Chief Minister's stance on the Ganga Snan, saying, "What decision will the Chief Minister make about the Snan? Those who know these matters, people trust their words. All of her people, including the MPs and the MLA, went to perform Ganga Snan and Triveni Snan, chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'. There is still time, she can still go and perform the Snan. Or 'Ganga Jal' can be taken from there and sprinkled on them. And the person from whose mouth such wrong things are coming out should be given a drink (of Ganga Jal) so that their mouth gets purified."

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday had said that the claim of Maha Kumbh occurring after 144 years was untrue.

"After 144 years, Mahakumbh will come. This is not right. If I'm wrong, correct me. As per my knowledge, the punya snan (holy dip) system comes every year. Actually, we organise the Gangasagar Mela. That's why I know about the holy dip," she added.

On the issue of bombs recovered in Amdanga, Ghosh said, "There are no restrictions, no police action, people who are involved in anti-social activities are working openly, doing business with the left-wing, sending people to other states, and the people here are suffering."

Ghosh also expressed concerns about the voter turnout in Bengal, particularly along the border areas. He claimed, "Mamata Banerjee's party, like in Delhi, is showing increased voter support in Bengal, the number of voters at the border has doubled, with lakhs of voters increasing, but where do these people come from? They get ration cards, voter cards, and they are causing unrest across the country."

On the state of Bengal's tea industry, Ghosh lamented its condition and praised Assam's progress. "The tea industry in Bengal is in such a poor condition, but if you go to Assam, it is doing well, with more profits. But there is no contribution from the current government, only politics. The BJP is working to improve the conditions of the laborers there, and will continue to do so."

He further praised development in the North-East, stating, "The development in the North-East in the last ten years has never happened before. High-speed expressways are reaching every state, new bridges are being built, and people there feel they are seeing progress. They now feel that they are in India, and the central government is providing them with all kinds of services."

Ghosh also commented on the tabling of the CAG report in Delhi, claiming, "The most corrupt and lying government was in Delhi, but that has now changed. All their wrongdoings will slowly come out. Watch and see. Thousands of crores have been looted by them. Those who are in jail, or those who are not, will all go to jail." (ANI)