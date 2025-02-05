Delhi Police Responds to Sanjay Singh's Claims on AAP Worker’s Detention

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged that one of his party workers, Uday Gill, who had recently joined the party was detained by the police "without" any reason.

Taking to X, Sanjay Singh wrote, "One of our workers, Uday, has been detained at the Mandir Marg police station without any reason. I am present at the police station."

However, the official handle of DCP New Delhi in a post of X, wrote, "He is detained as he was physically forcing people to come on particular political party table along with his accomplice."

Singh has further alleged that BJP workers are not allowing AAP workers to sit at the table near a polling booth.

"BJP's hooliganism at Tughlaq Lane booth is not allowing our workers to sit at the table," Singh posted on X.

Replying to this post of the AAP member of Parliament, DCP New Delhi said that the table placed by AAP workers was "extra" and violated guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

"There was an extra table and party symbol on table violating the ECI guideline therefore the extra table and party symbol was removed," the social media post read.

Speaking to ANI, AAP MP Singh said that the police has still not stated the reason behind the detention of Uday Gill, alleging that false cases are being registered against them.

Singh further appealed to the people to vote against this "hooliganism."

He alleged that the BJP was distributing cash to influence voters, claiming that Rs 2000-3000 was distributed in North Avenue N Block, and people's fingers were inked to show they had voted when they had not. He said that when he reached the spot, the perpetrators fled in a vehicle with a Haryana registration plate.

"...Former Chaupal Head of Valmiki community, Uday Gill, who enjoys such a good reputation in his community and has been working for them for years, has been kept at Police Station since 8.30 am without any reason. Nobody is ready to tell us the reason for the same. I appeal to the people of Valmiki community in Delhi, vote against this 'gundagardi', against this tyranny...Answer this with the power of your vote. I have spoken with the Election Observer, DCP and SHO. But Uday Gill has not been released yet, he is still in the Police Station. My lawyer will be here...Rs 2000-3000 was distributed in North Avenue N Block today and people's fingers were inked. When I reached there, they fled in a vehicle that had a registration plate from Haryana. This is happening right under the nose of EC. Is this a joke?...False cases are being slapped on us," Singh said.

Delhi Minister and AAP's Greater Kailash candidate, Saurabh Bhardwaj has also alleged that Delhi Police is trying to stop people from casting their votes at a polling station in Chirag Delhi.

He said, "You have been standing here since morning to influence elections. Why are the barricades put here? Which Senior Officer of the Delhi Police has asked them to put up barricades? This is all being done to disturb the poor villagers. Malviya Nagar ACP and SHO are doing all of this openly wherever there is a stronghold of AAP. The SHO also conducted a raid on our private premises last night. 21,000 people cast their votes here. The Police are doing this in all 17-18 polling booths in Chirag Delhi. People can neither come from the metro nor on the roads to cast their votes...Did Virendraa Sachdeva or President Murmu get out of the car 200 metres away from the polling station? There are no guidelines..."

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today. Voters cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats.

The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)