Delhi Looted in Last 10 Years, Says BJP Leader RP Singh After Victory

New Delhi: After the party swept the Delhi assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RP Singh on Sunday criticised the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party government stating that Delhi has been looted in the last 10 years.

Singh hoped that the government that would be formed by the BJP would initiate an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe these matters.

"Delhi has been looted in the last 10 years, they were shown many dreams but everything was looted, whether it is in giving contracts of water board, DTC, there was loot in every department. Hope our government will form an SIT on this... Shortcut politics is not going to work anymore," Singh told ANI.

Hitting out at Congress, the BJP leader said, "Congress is a parasite, Congress is continuously losing in Delhi, the people of Delhi have completely rejected them..."

Earlier today, BJP's winning candidate Parvesh Verma who scripted history by winning the New Delhi seat in the assembly elections, paid tributes to his father and former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma in his native village in Mundka.

Verma received a rousing welcome as he reached his native village. He also visited the Dada Bhairav Temple in Mundka and offered prayers there.

Paying floral tributes to his father at Dr Sahib Singh Verma Samadhi Sthal, Verma expressed his resolve to complete his "unfinished works".

Speaking to reporters, Parvesh Verma said, "My father's life is an inspiration for me. His unfinished works are resolves of mine. The way the people of Delhi have blessed us, all the MLAs of Delhi will work to beautify Delhi as per the vision of PM Modi."

As the BJP stormed the Delhi assembly polls, the BJP's winning candidate credited this as a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, "The people of Delhi have shown trust in PM Modi and the credit for this victory goes to him."

Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit came third winning over 4500 votes.

BJP stormed to power in the Delhi polls winning a two-thirds majority, with the ruling AAP suffering major blows and a drastic reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly. The Congress continued its dismal run.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept the Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

The counting of votes was taken up on Saturday morning, with votes having been polled on February 5. (ANI)