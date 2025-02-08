CPI's D Raja Urges Congress to Strengthen INDIA Bloc

Chennai: As the BJP is projected to win in the Delhi Assembly election as per the early trends, CPI national general secretary D Raja has called on the INDIA bloc parties particularly Congress to learn proper lessons from the results.

He said that being the biggest secular party in the country with a pan-India presence it should introspect how to build unity among the secular democratic parties.

"BJP cannot claim it has won a massive victory in Delhi. It is because of disunity among the secular democratic parties," Raja told ANI.

"So Delhi election has given certain lesson. The INDIA bloc parties must learn proper lessons and must do proper introspection. Particularly Congress, being the biggest pan India secular party, must do serious introspection on how to build the unity of secular democratic parties and on how to strengthen INDIA bloc in the coming days," he added.

He also called for "mutual trust and accommodation" among the INDIA bloc parties in all activities including in seat share talks.

"On behalf of communist parties, we have been saying, there is a need to strengthen the INDIA bloc. There must be mutual trust and accommodation in all activities including in seat share talks," Raja said.

BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi Assembly election results, as per the early trends by the Election Commission of India.

BJP is currently leading on 45 seats while the AAP is ahead on 25 seats.

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

BJP's Parvesh Verma is leading in the New Delhi Assembly seat against Arvind Kejriwal by a vote margin of 225.

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is also trailing on the Greater Kailash seat against BJP's Shikha Roy by a vote margin of 4,440.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri on the Kalkaji seat by a margin of 2,800 votes. Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. (ANI)