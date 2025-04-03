Constitution being crushed, diversion from US tariffs: Congress MPs as Lok Sabha passes Waqf Bill

New Delhi: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Thursday criticised the timing and intent behind the Waqf (Amendment) Bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha, stating that the legislation was a ruse of the ruling government to divert attention from the US reciprocal tariff announcement.

"Parliament was working until 2 in the morning, and at 1:30 am, the US imposed tariffs. The country and especially the BJP voters must understand that this Waqf (Amendment) Bill was pre-planned to deviate people from the issue of tariffs. The US imposed 26 per cent tariffs, but the government is not ready to talk about that, and I have heard that the PM has now gone to Thailand," Pratapgarhi said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) member for the Waqf Bill Imran Masood condemned the bill's passage, stating that the constitution is "being crushed" and also signalled plans for a legal challenge against the legislation.

"The Constitution is being crushed... It's sad how things are proceeding based on their numbers (of MPs). We will continue our fight and take this to court," Masood asserted.

Furthermore, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that the bill was "unconstitutional" and "unfair".

"The INDIA alliance stood united (against the bill). There was not a big difference between the votes of the INDIA alliance and NDA. Our people vociferously opposed this bill because it's unconstitutional, targeted legislation, and unfair," Hussain said.

According to sources, the Rajya Sabha is likely to take up discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill around 1 pm and eight hours have been allocated for the discussion.

Congress will get approximately 45 minutes during the discussion, and Nasir Hussain will be the first speaker from the party, while party MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Imran Pratapgarhi are also likely to speak, the source added.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate, during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the result of the division.

"Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government brought the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation which was introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)