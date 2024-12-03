Conspiracy is being hatched to create unrest in country alleges SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav

New Delhi: In the wake of Sambhal incident and orders passed for a survey of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to create unrest in the country.

SP MP Yadav further said that the Supreme Court should take note of it and take action against judges who gives such orders.

"...Through such surveys (of mosques), a conspiracy to create unrest across the country is being hatched. Supreme Court should take note of it and take action against judges who order such things..." Yadav told ANI.

Earlier, RJD MP Manoj Jha expressed his disappointment over Congress PCC president of Uttar Pradesh being denied entry to violence-hit Sambhal.

Jha said, "When should one go then? When they send an invitation? They are going there to heal...This doesn't give a good idea about the country."

Congress MP Imran Masood said that the Supreme Court should take cognizance of the matter related to lower courts allowing surveys at religious places. He said that the apex court must put an end to such claims or else it would lead to anarchy in the country.

It was unfortunate that lower courts were passing such orders, the Congress MP said, adding that such decisions by the lower courts would lead to mayhem.

"Supreme Court should take cognizance of this matter. The Places of Worship Act of 1991 is clear. There should be no anarchy in the country. The kind of decisions the lower courts are taking will lead to mayhem. These things will happen daily now. Somebody will claim something under the temple, mosque or church. This will create a situation of anarchy in the country. It is unfortunate that lower courts are passing such orders. This is a serious issue. The Supreme Court must stop this," Imran Masood, Congress MP in Lok Sabha, told ANI.

Two Congress leaders Alok Sharma and Priya Mishra approached the Supreme Court seeking to restrain courts across the country from entertaining pleas filed for carrying out surveys at religious places. The petition filed by the Congress leaders also wanted directions for the states to comply with the Places of Worship Act of 1991.

Tensions in Sambhal have been high since November 19 when clashes between protestors and police over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths. (ANI)