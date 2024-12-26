Congress's History Reflects India's Unity: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Ahead of CWC Centenary Meeting in Belagavi

Belagavi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday highlighted the significance of his party, saying that "Congress's history is the country's history".

Speaking to ANI, the Karnataka Deputy CM stated that Congress takes care of all sections of the country, even when it's out of power.

"Congress's history is the country's history; Congress has kept this country united. Whether Congress is in power or not, it takes care of all the sections of the country," he said.

Shivkumar and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah arrived in Belagavi ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, 'Nav Satyagrah Baithak, to be held on Thursday.

Both the leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and the 'Charkha' in Belagavi.

"100 years back, on this day at 3 pm, Mahatma Gandhi was elected as Congress president; at the same time, the CWC meeting will begin... This is a message for the country regarding the directions of Mahatma Gandhi and Congress," Shivkumar stated.

Earlier, the Karnataka CM highlighted the reason behind organising the CWC meeting in Belagavi. "To mark the 100 years of the 1924 Congress session, we are holding this convention here and AICC has taken the decision to hold a CWC meeting in Karnataka under the chairmanship of Mallikarjun Kharge."

Congress is holding its CWC meeting on December 26 and 27 in Belagavi to celebrate the centenary of the 1924 session of the party.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have started arriving in Belagavi for the CWC meeting.

On the occasion, Sachin Pilot said, " This centenary is special. Congress is doing a very good job in the government, but this working committee meeting will set the pace and agenda for the next few months and years. This CWC meeting will be historic in many ways...we are all proud to be here...the INDIA alliance is strong and Congress leadership will give directions on how to move forward and take on political opponents..."

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the mega public meeting to be held in Belagavi on December 27 is named as Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan convention.

"We have declared this area as Mahatma Gandi Navanagara. The Congress Working Committee meeting would be held near Gandhi well. Mahatma Gandhi presided over the Congress convention in 1924. It is a matter of pride that our own Mallikarjun Kharge is presiding over this convention. We are conducting this convention in the same 80-acre land which was the venue for the 1924 convention," he stated. (ANI)