Congress Workers to Gherao Vidhan Sabha: Ajay Rai Vows to Hold UP Govt Accountable

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Wednesday the state government for putting up pointed barricades near the Vidhan Sabha ahead of the party's planned protest, comparing them to those used during the farmers' protests at the Ghazipur border.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "No one will be able to stop our party workers--they are the party workers of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. They will do the 'gherao' of Vidhan Sabha. They (the state govt) have destroyed the entire state, and we will hold them accountable for that. We are Gandhian and will oppose the government in that way. They are seizing the vehicles of our party workers and committing atrocities against them. I want to say that we will come into the government and withdraw all such cases against our party workers."

He added, "There are pointed spears installed here... These spears will hurt our workers seriously. This is happening for the first time. This government wants to kill our workers. The way the farmers were stopped at the Ghazipur border, our workers are being stopped. But we will enter the Vidhan Sabha even after all of this."

Rai praised the determination of Congress workers, stating, "Look at our brave workers who have stayed awake all night, including our women workers, who are as courageous as lionesses. These are fearless Congress workers, and no one can stop them. They are Rahul Gandhi's workers, dedicated to this movement. Undoubtedly, they will march with full strength to gherao the Assembly today."

Highlighting the broader issues faced by the people, Rai said, "The people of this country are in distress--farmers are suffering, women are crying out for justice, and this government has ruined the entire state. Today, we will make this government kneel and demand answers from them."

He repeated his criticism of the government, saying, "You can see that this government wants to kill our workers. I say it directly--they want to kill our workers. Thorny barricades, which were first used to oppress farmers at the Ghazipur border, have now been installed in Lucknow for Congress workers. If even the slightest mistake happens, these sharp spikes will injure the feet, hands, stomach, or neck of our workers."

Rai also assured that the Congress party would protest peacefully. The UP Congress Chief said, "This murderous government is so inhumane, but we are Gandhian people. We will oppose this government and carry out our movement in a Gandhian manner. Despite the atrocities, our workers are being stopped, harassed, sent to jail, and their vehicles are being seized."

"Let me declare this with confidence: when our government comes to power, we will withdraw every case filed against our workers who are fighting for justice," Rai added.

Earlier, police placed barricades outside the Congress party headquarters in Lucknow as the party prepared for its protest at the Vidhan Sabha against the state government. (ANI)