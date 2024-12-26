Congress' Ripun Bora Slams Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Cites BJP's Frustration

Guwahati: Congress leader Ripun Bora on Thursday said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's statement on the party distorting speeches to tarnish the reputation of national leaders was said out of frustration.

Speaking to ANI, Bora said "What Maharashtra CM has said is due to frustration because of the growing popularity of Congress party. All ranks of the BJP are frustrated. The history recognizes the contribution of the Gandhi family. Can the BJP cite any BJP leader who sacrificed their life for the country? Congress party has always been giving due respect to Babasaheb Ambedkar..."

Further, he claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to diver the issue by citing irrelevant things and had no answer for the insult they made.

"The BJP party has no answers for the insults they have made. They are just trying to divert the issue by citing irrelevant things.." Bora further added.

On December 25, the Maharashtra CM said "Congress always fears that no one should become bigger than the Nehru-Gandhi family. That is why they always insulted Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar."

He called on Congress to apologise for their actions, particularly accusing them of "editing and cutting" speeches, such as that of BJP leaders Amit Shah and PM Modi.

On December 24, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the Congress party of playing politics by sharing an edited video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar.

CM Fadnavis demanded an apology from the Congress and alleged that they had disrupted the Parliament session.

"The Congress party should first apologise for editing the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah and politicising it. They disrupted the Parliament session. Prime Minister Modi, during his speech in Parliament, exposed how the Congress has repeatedly insulted the Constitution--from Nehru to Indira, from Rajiv to Sonia," CM Fadnavis said.

"What they did with Amit Shah is the cheapness of politics because BJP, Amit Shah and PM Modi cannot insult BR Ambedkar even in their dreams," Fadnavis stated, adding that Congress has "lost its ground" and that every move by the Congress is to "regain the ground."

The Chief Minister added that the Congress was frustrated after PM Modi "exposed" their leaders for "continuously insulting" the Constitution. (ANI)