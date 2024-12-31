Congress' Pawan Khera Criticizes BJP Over Rohingya Settlement Debate Amid Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera took a dig at Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over his tweet alleging AAP of supporting Rohingyas and tampering with India's security. The Congress leader stated that Hardeep Singh Puri targeted Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh through his tweet.

"Hardeep Puri ji has tweeted appreciating the government's Rohingya policy and flats allotted to them. This looks like a target at the 'navratnas' in Modi's cabinet--Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in Modi ji's cabinet... They need to tell if these are refugees or infiltrators," Khera told ANI.

The development came after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that by supporting Rohingyas again and again, Kejriwal is tampering with India's security after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Hardeep Singh Puri and Amit Shah have all the data on how and where they have settled Rohingyas.

In a video shared by Puri's office, the Union Minister attacked Kejriwal, saying that repeating lies doesn't make them true, and the truth is that till now no Rohingya has ever been provided with any flat anywhere.

"Koi aisa saga nahi jisko Kejriwal ne thaga nahi. Just because a lie is spread again and again, it won't become truth... The truth is that till now no Rohingya has ever been provided with any flat anywhere. Those who are doing this fake sloganeering also know this," he said.

Puri accused AAP's MLA of providing free ration, water, and electricity to the Rohingyas, saying that everyone knows whose voters the Rohingyas are.

"Arvind Kejriwal's MLA made Rohingyas stay in Delhi and gave them free ration, water, and electricity; also provided Rs 10,000 and got their voter ID card. The whole country knows whose voters Rohingyas are. By supporting Rohingyas again and again, Kejriwal is tampering with India's security. This is a very low level of politics," he said.

Earlier Kejriwal had said, "I request them to arrest Hardeep Singh Puri. He has all the data on where he settled Rohingyas and how. He tweeted and gave the information. Hardeep Singh Puri and Amit Shah have all the data on how and where they have settled Rohingyas."

With Delhi assembly polls due in early next year, the Rohingya settlement in the national capital has taken centre stage, with ruling AAP and the main opposition BJP trading charges on each other over helping the community. (ANI)