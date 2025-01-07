Congress Not a 'Jumla' Party: Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh Criticizes BJP and AAP Ahead of 2025 Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Congress leader Dipika Pandey Singh on Tuesday took a dig at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the centre, saying that her party was not a "jumla" party and worked for the needy.

She said that Congress has worked towards women's issues and has always given priority to them, especially in states where they have been elected to power.

"Congress is not a jumla party, but a party for the needy. Wherever we have formed the government, we have always focused on working towards women's issues. Sheila Dikshit introduced schemes (for women) with the word 'ladli'. She announced financial assistance through various social security schemes for newborn girl child, senior citizen, differently abled women," Singh said in a presser at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office in the national capital.

Taking a dig at AAP, Singh said that the state government in Delhi took 10 years to announce financial assistance for women. She said that AAP refuses to provide financial help to women in the neighbouring Punjab even after making a promise during the election.

"AAP made a promise during elections that women of Punjab would be given financial aid, but that didn't happen. Be it AAP or the BJP, they make promises during elections and never follow through. In Maharashtra, they had talked about giving Rs 1,500 to 2,000 to women. However, they haven't processed it. In Madhya Pradesh, they had said that women will get Rs 3,000 but that wasn't fulfilled," Singh, who is Jharkhand Rural Development Minister, said.

Amrita Dhawan, former Delhi Mahila Congress chief, accused the AAP government of asking for votes in the name of women but failing to fulfil their requirements.

"Those who are in power in Delhi want votes in the name of women, but they will not work for women. Delhi is the capital of the country, but people now say that the roads in their villages are better as compared to the national capital," Dhawan said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday expressed concerns over the intense battle between AAP and Congress ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, implying that it would benefit the BJP. He said that the fight should be against the BJP in the national capital and the country.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will host a press conference today to announce the schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The press briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM at the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

In the 2020 assembly elections in Delhi, AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats while the BJP secured merely eight seats. Congress had won zero seats. (ANI)