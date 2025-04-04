Congress MPs stage protest against Centre on issue of US tariffs

New Delhi: Congress MPs staged a protest against the Centre on Friday after the US President Donald Trump administration imposed 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on India.

They staged a protest near the Makar Dwar in the Parliament premises.

Earlier today, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the "deteriorating" diplomatic relations of India with the United States in light of recent incidents of visa revocations affecting Indian students and the imposition of a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP has sought permission from the Chair to raise this matter for urgent discussion in the House.

Tewari said in the motion that the recent actions by the United States have raised serious concerns about the treatment of Indian interests in bilateral engagements.

The Congress MP further stated that the reports indicate that a significant number of Indian students have faced abrupt visa revocations, leading to uncertainty, financial distress, and the threat of deportation and the absence of a transparent grievance redressal mechanism has exacerbated anxiety among affected students and their families, many of whom have made substantial financial commitments, often through educational loans, for higher education in the US.

Congress MP Manickram Tagore also gave the notice to move a motion for the adjournment to discuss the recent US tariffs on the Indian economy, which are "adversely affecting" Indian exports, imports, and the livelihoods of farmers, businesses, and MSMEs across the nation.

The motion reads, "In light of these grave concerns, I request the immediate adjournment of today's regular proceedings to discuss this urgent matter of national importance. The Indian government must present its position on how it intends to protect Indian businesses, farmers, and MSMEs from the adverse effects of these tariffs. The government must also outline its strategy for negotiating with the US, to address this situation and mitigate further damage to our economy."

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Deputy LoP Gaurav Gogoi has also given a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the "urgent and pressing" matter of the United States imposing "retaliatory" tariffs on Indian exports, stating that this issue has "severe economic ramifications" and requires the House's immediate attention.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the United States' decision to impose reciprocal tariffs will "completely devastate our economy" with the auto industry, pharmaceuticals and agriculture among sectors expected to face the brunt.

He asked the government what it is doing about this tariff.

"Our ally has suddenly decided to impose a 26 per cent tariff, which is going to completely devastate our economy--our auto industry, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture are all on the line," Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha.

US President Donald Trump announced new import tariffs on Wednesday, outlining the rates to be imposed on countries around the world, with India facing a 26 percent tariff. (ANI)