Congress Gaurav Gogoi Slams BJP Propaganda, Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday expressed disappointment over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's unwillingness to apologise for his "disrespectful" remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to distract the country's attention by spreading propaganda.

"The entire INDIA bloc is united in demanding Amit Shah's resignation for making "insulting" remarks in the Parliament," he added.

"We (Congress) have organised press conferences and demanded the resignation of Amit Shah. He should apologise for his remarks and express regret. It is unfortunate that he is not ready to apologise. They (BJP) are trying to distract the country's attention through propaganda and false FIRs. The entire INDIA Alliance is united and demanding that Amit Shah resign from his post and seek an apology for the insulting remarks he made in context with Dr BR Ambedkar. It is unfortunate that the Union Home Minister used disrespectful and insulting words during a debate on the Constitution in Parliament. These eleven seconds will cost him in the coming time," Gogoi told ANI.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad on Sunday said that Shah's remarks in Parliament against Dr Ambedkar were not an insult to Babasaheb only, but also to the Constitution.

"The comment made by the Home Minister of the country Amit Shah is against the honour of Baba Saheb. It is an insulting comment. He has not only insulted Baba Saheb but also insulted the Constitution. Our Home Minister must take his words back in front of the country and clarify his ideology," Prasad said.

Following the remarks made by Shah, the Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside the parliament last week, which led to a huge scuffle between the two sides with two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries.

The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar. INDIA Bloc MPs led by Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged that he was pushed by BJP MPs while he was trying to enter Parliament in what turned out to be a face-off between Congress and BJP MPs during their protests.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress were "two sides of the same coin," alleging that both of the parties have been engaged in politics in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar. (ANI)