Congress Endangered the Constitution, Says Union Minister BL Verma Ahead of PM Modi's Address in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution in Lok Sabha, Union Minister BL Verma on Saturday said that Congress has tried to endanger the Constitution and never respected the Constitution.

"Congress has always tried to endanger the Constitution... till now the country has not forgotten the Emergency, they have never respected the Constitution. Prime Minister Modi works on the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Verma told ANI.

BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya urged the opposition to patiently listen to the Prime Minister when he will speak in the Lok Sabha.

"I want to tell the opposition to be patient and listen to the Prime Minister when he speaks. The way they were busy creating the narrative, even yesterday most of the opposition members raised their own issues instead of speaking on the completion of 75 years of the Constitution...PM Modi will be spreading a very good message on the Constitution today," Chandoliya said.

PM Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju described the Constitution of India as not only the longest but also the most remarkable and beautiful in the world.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, Kiren Rijiju said, "I come from such a region where I have seen airplane first and cars later because it was only after I became an MP that the roads for cars were built. When Prime Minister Modi gave me the opportunity to sit in the place where Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had sat. When I became the law minister of this country. Before assuming the post of Law Minister, I first tried to understand what Baba Saheb Ambedkar wanted and what all things and thoughts were in his mind that he could not do. Our Constitution is not only the largest Constitution in the world but also the most beautiful in the world."

Rijiju also slammed the opposition for alleging that minorities are not safe in the country, saying that if oppression against minorities or any problems arise, minorities come to seek protection in India.

"You know the condition of Pakistan, what happens in Bangladesh, you people know what has happened to Sikhs, Hindus, Christians in Afghanistan, whether it is a problem in Tibet or Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Afghanistan. If there is oppression against minorities or some problem arises, the first country where they come to seek protection is India. Then why is it said that there is no protection for minorities in this country?" he said.

The Lok Sabha, on December 13, initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption.

On Friday, the debate on the Constitution witnessed fiery speeches of Defence Minister Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the House.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)