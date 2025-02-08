Congress Candidate Sandeep Dikshit Accepts Defeat in New Delhi, BJP's Verma Vows to Tackle Corruption

New Delhi: Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday accepted defeat and acknowledged that he was solely responsible for the humiliating defeat.

Taking to social media X, Dikshit in a post wrote that he failed to live up to the sentiments of the Delhi voters.

I, and only I, am personally responsible for this humiliating defeat from the New Delhi seat. The Delhi voter wanted change, and I failed to live up to this sentiment," the post read.

The Congress candidate also thanked Congress, party workers and the people for their love and support.

"I heartily thank all the workers and the many volunteers who worked day and night in this election.

I am very grateful to those who voted for Congress even today. Although I did not get the votes of many, I am especially thankful to the people of New Delhi for the love and respect they gave me during the elections," the post further read.

Meanwhile, BJP's Parvesh Verma amid joy and elation among the party workers over his handsome victory in the assembly polls of the national capital said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would fulfill its commitments to the people of Delhi and set up the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe corruption under the Aam Aap Aadmi government will be among top priorities of the new government.

Talking to ANI, Verma, who has emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election having a decisive lead of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat, said that the party leadership will take decision on Chief Minister in consultation with party MLAs.

Talking with ANI, he gave credit of victory to party leadership and said people have expressed faith in leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In our party, the legislative party decides (CM candidate) and the party leadership gives its approval. So the party's decision will be acceptable to everyone," Verma said answering a query about him being seen as a frontrunner in the leadership sweepstakes.

"I thank the voters of New Delhi, lakhs of hard-working workers and PM Narendra Modi. This is truly his victory. People have expressed their trust in him. Party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah took charge and there was extensive compaign, they raised morale of workers. It is victory of everyone," he said.

Verma also outlined top priorities of the new government.

"Our priority will be to give Rs 2500 to women, we had talked of creating SIT to investigate corruption, Yamuna riverfront, reduce pollution, reduce traffic congestion... we will build such a capital that everyone will be proud of," he said.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP is ahead on 48 seats, having won 37 and leading on 11. While, AAP is ahead on 22, having won 17 and leading on five seats. Congress has failed to even open its account in the Delhi elections for the third straight time.

The BJP has won eight seats in the Delhi election results, it includes Shalimar Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Tri Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, and Gandhi Nagar.

Furthermore, AAP has won seats in Kondli, Delhi Cantt, Sultanpur Majra, Sadar Bazar, Chandani Chowk, Ballimaran, Tilak Nagar, Tughlaqabad, and Babarpur.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. (ANI)