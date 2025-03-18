Congress calls meetings of its district presidents on 27-28 March, 3 April

New Delhi: The Congress' central leadership has called meetings of the party's district presidents. The meetings will be held at Indira Bhawan in Delhi on 27-28 March and 3 April, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

The decisi

on was taken at a meeting of AICC general secretaries and state in-charges of AICC chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting discussed the AICC session to be held 8th and 9th April in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"Today in the meeting, there was a long discussion on the AICC session, which is going to be held on 8th and 9th April in Ahmedabad. On 8th April, there will be a meeting of the Congress Working Committee in Ahmedabad itself, and on the 9th, there will be the AICC session," Jairam Ramesh told reporters.

"Apart from this, a meeting of all the District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents of the country has been called on 27th March, 28th March and 3rd April in this Indira Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi. This meeting is taking place after many years, I think after 16 years. The objective of this meeting is to make DCC stronger and how to bring DCC to the centre of our organization," he added.

According to a press release issued by the Congress, the Ahmedabad AICC meet will bring together AICC delegates from across the nation to deliberate on the challenges posed by the "anti-people policies" and the "relentless attack" on the Constitution and its values by the BJP while charting the party's future course of action.

The session will begin on April 8 with an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, followed by the AICC Delegates' meeting on April 9.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over both meetings, which will be attended by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, all Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, national office bearers, senior party leaders, and other AICC delegates, said the Congress.

This AICC session is being convened as a continuation of the resolutions adopted at the Belagavi Extended CWC meeting (Nava Satyagraha Baithak), which commemorated the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency at the 1924 INC session.

"Recognising the urgent need to preserve, protect, and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, and the Constitution, it was decided that between 26th January 2025 and 26th January 2026, the Indian National Congress will launch a massive, nationwide public outreach campaign called the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, along with an AICC session in Gujarat, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, reaffirming our commitment to his ideals of truth, non-violence, and justice," said Venugopal in a statement on February 23. (ANI)