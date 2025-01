Congress Alleges BJP, AAP Involvement in Money Distribution Ahead of Delhi Election

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has alleged that both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been distributing money and complaints have been registered to Election Commission but no action has been taken yet.

Following the allegation, Dikshit said that people of East Kidwai Nagar showed him what Parvesh Verma is distributing to the people, adding that AAP was also distributing Rs 1000.

Sandeep Dikshit is in triangular contest with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi assembly constituency.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Dikshit said, "This is a truth that money is being distributed...when a person can see that he is failing and he has nothing to talk about development...then they start distributing money, blanket...yesterday I was in East Kidwai Nagar and people there gave me a packet and said that Parvesh Ji is distributing this...complaints were given to Election Commission several times but no action has been taken...I have a question for Sanjay Singh as well, yesterday we were campaigning in the Kali Bari area and some women there said that AAP is distributing Rs 1000 and they were going for that...so both the parties are involved in this."

Earlier on Wednesday, Parvesh Verma, BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, said he had complained to the Election Commission that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his cabinet colleagues distributed cash and alcohol to voters in the constituency to influence them in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

"I have filed a complaint to the Election Commission and also filed a written complaint to the Delhi Police, that in last one week, thousands of cars of Punjab are roaming around in the New Delhi assembly constituency. Punjab CM, ministers, their MLAs and their party workers are roaming in their private cars that have 'Government of Punjab' stickers pasted on them. They are distributing alcohol, CCTVs and money here," Verma told ANI.

He said that the AAP leaders were making false allegations against him for fear of loss in the New Delhi constituency where Kejriwal is AAP's candidate.

"They know that they are losing the elections hence they are making false statements against me. I have filed a Rs.100 crore defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. I will use the money for the people of New Delhi assembly," he said.

The AAP hit back at Verma and accused him of "insulting" Punjabis. Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday morning said that Delhi was home to lakhs of Punjabis whose ancestors made countless sacrifices for the country.

"There are lakhs of Punjabis living in Delhi whose families and ancestors have made countless sacrifices for the country. Lakhs of Punjabi refugees also live in Delhi who left everything behind during the difficult times of partition and settled in Delhi. Their families have also suffered numerous hardships," Kejriwal posted on X.

Demanding an apology from the BJP, he said that the statement made by the BJP leaders was an insult to the martyrdom and sacrifices of the Punjabi people. Delhi has been nurtured by Punjabi and calling them a threat to the country was an insult to lakhs who live here, Kejriwal added.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. (ANI)