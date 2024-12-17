CM Yogi Slams Congress: "We Send Youth to Israel, While Priyanka Gandhi Carries Palestine Bag

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for carrying a bag with "Palestine" written on it saying Uttar Pradesh is sending youth to Israel, while Congress is carrying a bag.

Speaking in the assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "A Congress leader was roaming around in the Parliament carrying a bag with Palestine written on it, while we are sending the youth of Uttar Pradesh to Israel. More than 5600 youth of UP have gone to Israel for construction work so far. Every youth is getting free accommodation and food, a salary of Rs 1.5 lakh per month and complete security is also guaranteed."

A row erupted on Monday when Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying the bag during a Parliament session. The bag had "Palestine" written on it and several emblems embedded in it, including a watermelon, a symbol which is often associated with Palestinian solidarity.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed BJP remarks on her carrying a bag with "Palestine" written on it, terming them "useless things."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the BJP-led central government should take some steps regarding the atrocities happening in Bangladesh, against minorities and Hindus.

"The atrocities happening in Bangladesh, against minorities and Hindus...something should be done regarding this. Talks should be held with Bangladesh govt regarding this...and they should not say such useless things" Vadra told reporters.

Since October 2023, Israel-Palestine has been engaged in an ongoing conflict after Hamas attacked Israel and captured its citizens.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023 and the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

India's policy towards Palestine has been long-standing and consistent. India has supported a negotiated two-state solution, towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel, as per the MEA. (ANI)