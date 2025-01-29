CM Dhami: Double Engine Govt in Delhi Will Boost Fast-Paced Development Like Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami cited the example of Uttarakhand and said that if double engine government is formed in Delhi then here too development would take place at fast pace.

He participated in a public meeting organised in favour of BJP candidate Neelam Pehelwan from Najafgarh assembly constituency in Delhi's Jai Vihar on Wednesday.

CM Dhami said, "Jal Jeevan Mission scheme is working effectively in Uttarakhand, many opportunities are being created there. Just yesterday the National Games have been inaugurated there. Uttarakhand is moving ahead in every sector which includes infrastructure, health, education, transportation and air connectivity. Uttarakhand has a double engine government, so all these works are being done, so I request you to form a double engine government in Delhi too and development will take place at a fast pace here too. All the schemes of PM Modi would be implemented in Delhi too."

He said that Kailash Gahlot who served as a minister in the AAP government joined the BJP last year due to corruption in the AAP.

He further said, "In Delhi through several schemes the central government under PM Modi has carried out developmental activities which includes investment of Rs 3,600 crore in Urban Extention project, 7,500 crore investment in Dwarka Express, 920 crore in Pragati Maidan integrated transit corridor and 11,000 crore in Eastern periphery Expressway."

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday came down heavily on AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his "poisonous water" remarks.

PM Modi strongly criticised Arvind Kejriwal saying that he made "disgusting allegations" due to fear of losing elections and the country, people of Haryana and Delhi will never forgive and forget them for this "sin."

Continuing his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, the Prime Minister said - "In AAP-da walon ki lutiya Yamuna mein hi doobegi..."

Addressing a public rally in Ghonda, PM Modi said, "People of 'aapda' say that people of Haryana mix poison in water sent to Delhi. This is not just an insult to Haryana but to all Indians. Ours is a country where providing drinking water is considered a good deed...Such fear of losing that they are saying anything. I am sure Delhi will teach a lesson to people who say such things. In aapda walon ki llutiya Yamuna mein hi doobegi..."

Earlier Arvind Kejriwal levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on the AAP.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. (ANI)