CAG report will reveal the truth; BJP insulted Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh: AAP's Gopal Rai

New Delhi: AAP MLA Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that the party wants the CAG report to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly so that the truth comes out, while also accusing the BJP of disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

"We also want the CAG report to be tabled so that the truth comes out. The way they insulted Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh yesterday shows the BJP's intention," Rai said.

AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat also attacked the BJP, alleging that its actions reflect an anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh mentality. "They insulted Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh ji. It has exposed their mentality. They are anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh," he said.

Despite the suspension of multiple AAP MLAs, Ahlawat confirmed that those still in the House will attend the session when the CAG report is tabled.

Leader of Opposition Atishi launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that portraits of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar have been replaced with those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Chief Minister's office, the Vidhan Sabha, and various government offices.

"In the Chief Minister's office, where Dr B.R. Ambedkar's portrait once hung, there is now a photo of Narendra Modi. Similarly, in the Vidhan Sabha and various Delhi government offices, Ambedkar's place has been replaced by Modi's photo...," she said.

Questioning the BJP, she added, "I want to ask the BJP, is Narendra Modi's stature now greater than that of Dr Ambedkar? Have they developed so much arrogance that they believe Modi can replace Baba Saheb Ambedkar? This is why the AAP has launched this protest, and we will continue to protest until Baba Saheb Ambedkar is given the respect and place he rightfully deserves," she said.

Tensions escalated in the Delhi Assembly as Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, and AAP MLA Gopal Rai amid an uproar ahead of the tabling of the CAG report.

As soon as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) started his address, AAP MLAs began raising slogans, leading to chaos in the House. Before the LG's speech, AAP members also chanted "Jai Bhim" slogans.

Meanwhile, the CAG report has been tabled in the legislative assembly.

The newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will present 14 reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the second day of the eighth legislative assembly of the Delhi Assembly.

The reports are expected to highlight financial irregularities during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. (ANI)